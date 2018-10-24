UWI, CDB sign MoU

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the University of the West Indies (UWI), signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 19.

A joint press release said that the MoU supports a stronger partnership between the Bank and the University on programmes and projects, and is aimed at promoting institutional strengthening and evidence-based decision making for economic and social policy issues relevant to the region.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Bank’s headquarters in Barbados, CDB President, Dr. Warren Smith, hailed the agreement as a vital step, which will allow for deeper collaboration…..