Accused in Princess Casino robbery requests time to review evidence

One of the suspects in the almost $9 million Princess Casino robbery trial, has asked to review all evidence presented to the court, before the case is closed by the prosecution.

It is alleged that Wayne Griffith, Junior Stewart and Andrew Blackman, while in the company of others and armed with guns, robbed cashiers of $8,951,000, which was the property of the Princess Casino, on April 29th, 2016 at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

When the matter was called yesterday, the prosecution called on its final witness, Police Constable Timmerman, to give evidence…..