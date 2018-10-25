Guyana News

AFC mocks PPP over fraud claims

By Staff Writer
Michael Leonard

The Alliance for Change finds ironic the People’s Progressive Party’s claim of fraudulent conduct by AFC candidates considering that the PPP/C was forced to pull out of a constituency in the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council for fraudulent behaviour, says AFC Georgetown chairman Michael Leonard.

At a press conference held yesterday at the AFC headquarters in Kitty, Georgetown, Leonard in a statement said, the dismissal by the High Court of the PPP’s legal challenge on the AFCs Bloomfield/Whim Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) list of backers of its candidates “is welcome but it is not unexpected.”

Asked about the party’s chances of winning the Bloomfield/Whim NDC, AFC general secretary Marlon Williams said the AFC will win  the NDC and the municipalities of Bartica and Georgetown among others.  ….

