AFC mocks PPP over fraud claims

The Alliance for Change finds ironic the People’s Progressive Party’s claim of fraudulent conduct by AFC candidates considering that the PPP/C was forced to pull out of a constituency in the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council for fraudulent behaviour, says AFC Georgetown chairman Michael Leonard.

At a press conference held yesterday at the AFC headquarters in Kitty, Georgetown, Leonard in a statement said, the dismissal by the High Court of the PPP’s legal challenge on the AFCs Bloomfield/Whim Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) list of backers of its candidates “is welcome but it is not unexpected.”

Asked about the party’s chances of winning the Bloomfield/Whim NDC, AFC general secretary Marlon Williams said the AFC will win the NDC and the municipalities of Bartica and Georgetown among others. ….