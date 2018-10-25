Attorney General’s Chambers was represented in Brassington, Singh case

Contrary to a report in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News, the Attorney General’s Chambers was represented during an in-chamber hearing on Tuesday before acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC in the challenge mounted by former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington who have been charged with misconduct in public office.
The state was in fact represented by Principal Legal Advisor of the chambers, attorney Tiffany Castello…..
