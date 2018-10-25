Guyana News

Commission on disabilities conducting survey

By Staff Writer
Avonel Corrica

The National Commission on Disability has rolled out a countrywide survey, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

According to DPI, the survey is intended to locate persons with disabilities, classify their conditions and identify their respective needs. At the end of this process, all the relevant data gathered will be forwarded to major administrators for consideration in their decision making.

According to Communications Officer attached to the Commission, Avonel Corrica, the survey aims to determine the needs of persons with disabilities as it relates to health, education, housing and access to public facilities among other critical inputs that government and other policymakers can influence…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Handyman admits to break and entry, sentenced to a year in prison

PI into murder charge against hotelier continues with ‘eyewitness’ testimony

Attorney General’s Chambers was represented in Brassington, Singh case

Attorney General’s Chambers was represented in Brassington, Singh case

Comments

Trending