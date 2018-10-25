Diamonds or stones? Judge set to rule on case pitting miner against police

Strongly disputing the state’s case that it was merely a quantity of ‘stones’ retrieved and lodged by the police after a robbery at his Potaro mining camp back in 1994, miner Ronald Khan remained adamant that it was instead $54M worth of uncut diamonds.

This was Khan’s testimony at the trial before Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln yesterday morning at which he is contending that his diamonds which were lodged with police after the robbery and are now missing, were wrongfully detained by the Guyana Police Force.

Following yesterday’s hearings, Justice Corbin-Lincoln said she will send out notices of the date on which the decision in the matter will be handed down…..