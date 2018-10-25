Guyana News

GDF team to probe drowning of soldier

By Staff Writer
Teron Halley

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has sent a team to the South Rupununi to investigate the reported drowning of Teron Halley, reports say.

Halley, 20, of El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice allegedly drowned on Monday evening while swimming in the Rupununi River.

A sister of the deceased soldier told Stabroek News that the Guyana Defence Force told the family that a team from the army would have left on Tuesday to investigate the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death…..

