GECOM Chairman case moving to CCJ

Attorney Anil Nandlall has filed an appeal at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) over the appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Filed on behalf of his client—PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, Nandlall has advanced among grounds in his notice of motion that the Guyana Court of Appeal incorrectly construed, misconstrued, incorrectly applied and misapplied Article 161 of the constitution and failed to redress the breach of the said constitution by the state.

Last Thursday, the local appellate court upheld the legality of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of Justice Patterson as Chairman of the GECOM, saying that he did not act unreasonably in doing so…..