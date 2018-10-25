Guyana News

Handyman admits to break and entry, sentenced to a year in prison

By Staff Writer
Seon Burke

A 35-year-old handyman was yesterday sentenced to a year in prison after he changed his plea to guilty on a break and entry and larceny charge.

The charge against Seon Burke alleged that he, between April 30th and May 1st, at North Road, broke and entered the store of Nigel Pile and stole 24 chairs valued $600,000, one mattress valued $85,000 and an air conditioner converter valued $185,000; for a total value of $870,000.

Burke was read the charge in May of this year, when he pleaded not guilty and was placed on remand…..

