Man gets 4 ½ years after pleading guilty to fraud charges

By Staff Writer
Raymond Harrylall

A former gold miner was yesterday sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison after he admitted to conning three persons out of more than $3 million.

Raymond Harrylall, 52, pleaded guilty to the three counts of fraud, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday, before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

It was related that between the months of September and October, at Dennis Street, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, with intent to defraud, he obtained $1.7 million from Richard Harris, pretending that he would pay off a loan…..

