Missing Corentyne woman found dead in trench

A Reliance man, Mangalam Chetram was last evening found dead in his bottom house, while a woman, Samdai Persaud Samnarine who had been missing since Tuesday was found dead in a trench at Albion, Corentyne, sometime around 5 pm yesterday.

Chetram, also known as “Pensioner”, 47, was of Lot 13 Reliance, East Canje Berbice. Stabroek News was told that the man was found with a laceration to the right side of his head.

According to residents, yesterday morning, while a few villages away, the man had an attack of fits and fell and hit his head…..