Private sector key for ensuring citizens benefit from ‘Guyanese oil’

As Jaguar Oil Field Services Inc. – a partnership between Mines Services Limited, TOTALTEC and Trinidadian company Process Components Limited launched yesterday, the Minister of Business emphasised that the private sector, more than government, plays a role in ensuring Guyanese benefit from “Guyanese oil”.

Process Components Limited will be the operational partner; TOTALTEC will be acting as the technical and commercial advisory partner; and Mines Services Limited is a key shareholder in the venture to supply locally-made industrial equipment to the oil and gas industry.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, was delivering the closing remarks at the event when he underscored the importance of the private sector in ensuring that Guyanese benefit from the burgeoning oil and gas industry…..