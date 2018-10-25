Self-employed figure in Auditor General’s report inaccurate – GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says the 105,522 figure listed in the 2017 Auditor General’s Report of self-employed persons is not accurate as it contains the names of pensioners, housewives, the deceased and persons who had migrated, among others.

In a statement yesterday, the GRA was responding to a report in the October 23rd edition of Stabroek News headlined `Over 80% active self-employed didn’t submit income tax returns’ which was based on the findings of the Auditor General’s Report on the public accounts for 2017.

It said its response is necessary to “remove any doubt that the GRA sits idly by and allow such a high degree of non-compliance by this segment of the taxpaying population”…..