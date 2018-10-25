Woman accused of acquiring property through forged will granted $10,000 bail

A woman was yesterday placed on $10,000 bail by a city court after she denied forging a will to obtain property valued over $14 million.

The charge against Florence Marshall alleged that she, on May 3rd, 2017, in Georgetown, with intent to defraud, obtained property valued $14,418,067, upon or by virtue of a forged instrument; that is to say, a Last Will and Testament purporting to show that it was signed by Hubert Da Costa Burgess, knowing same to be forged.

Marshall pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her by Magistrate Fabayo Azore…..