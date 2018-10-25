Wrong info delayed security agencies payroll

The submission of inaccurate information resulted in a delay in the payment of October salaries for the employees of seven Ministry of Public Security agencies but by the end of the workday yesterday the problem had been rectified and monies were said to be available.

“The Ministry of Finance says salaries for the Joint Services and other agencies under the Ministry of Public Security are payable” a press release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) late yesterday afternoon said.

Stabroek News was unable to verify whether all those who were affected were able to access their salaries…..