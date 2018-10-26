Bullying in schools requires urgent attention – CPCE Principal

Spirit Day was commemorated last Thursday with a reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Georgetown where the problem of bullying in schools was highlighted.

The event was hosted by the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) and the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association’s (GRPA) Youth Advocacy Movement (YAM) with support from the British High Commission in Guyana as part of their activities this October to mark Bullying Prevention Month.

According to a SASOD press release, the keynote address was delivered by Principal of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), Viola Rowe in which she highlighted the challenges faced by students who experience bullying on a constant basis in the country’s schools and called for urgent action to curb the problem in the nation’s schools…..