Cops seeking person of interest in murder of video rape suspect

Police yesterday said they are on the hunt for a person of interest in the murder of Sherwin Apple, one of the two suspects in a rape video that went viral in September.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves told a press conference yesterday that investigators have identified and are in pursuit of the individual. Alves did not reveal the identity of the person, saying that it could compromise the investigation.

Days after the video went viral on social media, Apple’s body was found at the Kitty Seawall. His death was initially being investigated as a suicide. However, the direction of the investigation turned after an autopsy showed that Apple died as a result of drowning and compression injuries to the neck…..