Corentyne woman died from drowning, blunt force trauma

The Corentyne woman whose body was discovered floating in a trench in Albion, Corentyne on Wednesday afternoon died from drowning due to blunt force trauma to the back of her head, a police source told Stabroek News yesterday following the post-mortem examination.

The woman, Samdai Persaud Samnarine, also known as “Aunty Pato”, 73, of Lot 695 Number One Road, Corentyne, reportedly disappeared from her home around 4 pm on Tuesday.

The source said that the examination which was done on the West Coast of Berbice revealed drowning due to blunt force trauma to the back of her head. Additionally, the source noted, that some impressions were discovered on the woman’s neck as well…..