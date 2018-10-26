Guyana News

Five held over Mon Repos handyman’s murder

By Staff Writer
Christopher Swamy

Five persons are currently in police custody in connection with the murder of Christopher Swamy, who was shot and killed during a robbery outside of his Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves yesterday told Stabroek News that although five persons are in custody, the police are searching for another suspect.

Alves explained that they have obtained statements from the persons in custody and he is confident that they will be able to crack the case and close the investigation…..

