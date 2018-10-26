Jagdeo hopeful CCJ will overturn ruling on GECOM Chairman’s appointment

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo is confident that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will overturn the recent rulings by the local judiciary in challenges brought by members of his party.

At a press conference held at his Queenstown office yesterday, Jagdeo said he read a part of the judgment on the challenge brought by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha to the appointment of retired judge James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and he “simply cannot follow the strange logic” used in determining the case.

The PPP is taking the challenge to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). “I have no doubt that a more profound reading of what we want in Guyana would result in the CCJ overturning of this. We are putting a lot of faith that the Constitution would be read properly at the CCJ,” Jagdeo said…..