Man gets life sentence for attempted murder, robbery of City Mall businesswoman

John Caesar and Marissa George, the two persons convicted for the attempted murder of businesswoman Dhanwantie Phulchand in an attack at the City Mall, were yesterday handed a life sentence and a 15-year sentence, respectively, for the crime.

Justice Sandil Kissoon delivered the sentences at the High Court in Georgetown, where Caesar and George were found guilty earlier this month by a 12-member jury in both the attempted murder and robbery of Phulchand, the owner of Rishma’s Collection, on the afternoon of July 4th, 2009.

Caesar was also sentenced to life for the violent robbery, in which US $2,000, GY$100,000 and other items were taken, while George was given a 10-year sentence for the crime. Their sentences will run concurrently…..