Minibus union to consider proposed Code of Conduct – ministry

The United Minibus Union (UMU) has agreed to propose to its members, the adoption of a draft Code of Conduct for minibus operators countrywide, according to a press release yesterday from the Ministry of Business.

Representatives of the Union and several associations met on Wednesday with Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, to discuss aspects of the proposed code as well as concerns voiced by consumers on the daily operation of minibuses. The release said that Gaskin told the bus operators that it is important for the union, police and government to work together on matters related to the mini bus operations in the country.

Highlighting grievances expressed by consumers, Muriel Tinnis, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department within the Ministry of Business, told the minibus operators that there continue to be complaints about speeding, touting and overloading of buses. She added, according to the release, that one of the major complaints received, was that of overcharging, particularly within routes. There were also complaints that operators for certain routes, charge passengers a higher fare at nights…..