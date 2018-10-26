PPP/C not in favour of updated copyright law

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo does not think that Guyana is ready for updated copyright legislation and has signaled his People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will not support government’s move to update the laws.

“We are a poor developing country. Wait until such time in the future when people can afford to pay for the copyrighted stuff. That is how I see it. It may not sound like the most enlightened position given that you have international treaties and stuff but half of those treaties don’t protect us small countries. They don’t protect our interests,” he told a press conference he hosted yesterday at his office in Queenstown, Georgetown.

Jagdeo noted that President David Granger in his address to the Parliament last week mentioned that government will be moving to update Guyana’s intellectual property rights legislation. “I hope that people understand what this government is doing and what impact it would have on people,” he said…..