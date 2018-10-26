Shannita Ramnarine is Scotiabank Vision Achiever Winner

Scotiabank has announced Shannita Ramnarine as the winner of its Vision Achiever Programme 2018.

A release from Scotiabank said that Ramnarine, owner of Experience GT Tours was ecstatic when she learnt of the win. She won $1m. Asked what was the most important lesson she benefitted from during the competition, she said, “Ensuring that you have systems in place for every aspect of the your business, ensuring that everything is written down so in the event you are not there, things will go smoothly.”

Runner up Sherwin Bart of Your Waters received $500,000, the release said. He too was loud in praise for the initiative which sees small business owners receive training in vital aspects of entrepreneurship…..