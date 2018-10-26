Guyana News

Shannita Ramnarine is Scotiabank Vision Achiever Winner

By Staff Writer
Left to right are Runner Up – Sherwin Bart of Your Waters, Raymond Smith – Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana and Winner of the Scotiabank Vision Achiever Programme 2018 – Shannita Ramnarine owner of Experience GT Tours. (Scotiabank photo)

Scotiabank  has announced Shannita Ramnarine  as the winner  of its Vision Achiever Programme 2018.

A release from Scotiabank  said that Ramnarine, owner of Experience GT Tours was ecstatic when she learnt of the win. She won $1m. Asked what was the most important lesson she benefitted from during the competition, she said, “Ensuring that you have systems in place for every aspect of the your business, ensuring that everything is written down so in the event you are not there, things will go smoothly.”

Runner up Sherwin Bart of Your Waters received $500,000, the release said. He too was loud in praise for the initiative which sees small business owners receive training in vital aspects of entrepreneurship…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Top Cop says police reform underway

Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

Man gets life sentence for attempted murder, robbery of City Mall businesswoman

By

Comments

Trending