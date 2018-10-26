Guyana News

Surprise visit by CoI to City Hall finds poorly kept records

-explanation given as to why office broken into

By Staff Writer
Chairman of the CoI into the operations of the City administration retired Justice Cecil Kennard (second from left) along with legal assistant Sherwin Benjamin (left) examining the “missing record books” at City Hall while assistant Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick (right) looks on.

A surprise visit to City Hall to find three missing record books saw members of the Commission of Inquiry discovering that decades of council records are deteriorating in the termite-infested City Constabulary Training School.

This is despite the City Administration having told the Auditor General that $19.9 million had been spent to rehabilitate the building.

According to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, City Hall had in January 2017 been granted $200 million by the Ministry of Communities for the execution of several projects including the rehabilitation of the Kitty Market; the Constabulary Training School; the City Engineer’s Building; the Constabulary Headquarters Building; and the Albouystown Clinic…..

