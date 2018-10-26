Surprise visit by CoI to City Hall finds poorly kept records

A surprise visit to City Hall to find three missing record books saw members of the Commission of Inquiry discovering that decades of council records are deteriorating in the termite-infested City Constabulary Training School.

This is despite the City Administration having told the Auditor General that $19.9 million had been spent to rehabilitate the building.

According to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, City Hall had in January 2017 been granted $200 million by the Ministry of Communities for the execution of several projects including the rehabilitation of the Kitty Market; the Constabulary Training School; the City Engineer’s Building; the Constabulary Headquarters Building; and the Albouystown Clinic…..