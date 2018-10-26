Guyana News

Top Cop says police reform underway

-aviation unit in works

By Staff Writer
Leslie James

Saying that the reform of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is underway, Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday announced that the results would be visible within the next six months.

Speaking at his first news conference since taking up the post of Commissioner, James also announced that an aviation unit is to be established.

James said the general public can expect to see changes in the force by March, 2019. While, he did not elaborate on what changes can be expected, he noted that they will be seen in the areas of Human Resources Management, Training, and Infrastructure. Asked for further details of changes being implemented, James responded, “Wait and see.” ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

Timehri labourer beaten to death by friend

Man gets life sentence for attempted murder, robbery of City Mall businesswoman

By

Jagdeo hopeful CCJ will overturn ruling on GECOM Chairman’s appointment

Comments

Trending