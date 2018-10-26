Top Cop urges civilians to help stem police corruption

The leadership of the Guyana Police Force will be working to eradicate corruption among ranks, according to Commissioner of Police Leslie James, who has also urged civilians to play their part by not participating in such activity.
“Corruption must be a thing of the past,” James said during a press conference at Eve Leary yesterday.
James indicated that no reports of lawmen and women being involved in corrupt practices have reached his desk since he took office…..
