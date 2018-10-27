Bus driver charged with raping girl, 14

Over a month after an arrest warrant was issued for him, minibus driver Sherwayne Brandt was yesterday charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Brandt, also known as ‘Brave,’ 41, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, where the charge was read to him at an in-camera hearing.

The accused was brought to the court after an arrest warrant was issued for him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in September, due to his failure to appear before the court…..