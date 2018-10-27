Cops working on tint policy

A policy on the use of tints on both private and law enforcement vehicles is being drafted and Police Commissioner Leslie James has said his administration will be pushing for it to be standardised to ensure a level playing field.

James told a news conference on Thursday that the Traffic Chief is tasked with drafting the policy, which will be published after it is completed.

Citizens have in the past raised concerns about vehicles owned by members of the Joint Services being heavily tinted, while civilians were being targeted by law enforcement for same. Concerns have also been raised over the fact that tinted windscreens make it difficult for drivers to have a clear view of the roadway…..