E-governance broadband project gets US$37.6M injection from China

-digital licence plates, internet-ready police cars on the horizon

Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes receiving the loan agreement from Minister of Finance Winston Jordan. They are flanked to the left by Minister within the Ministry of Finance Jaipaul Sharma and to the right by Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun (second, from right) and Economic and Commercial counsellor of Chinese Embassy Shen Huiyong. (Department of Public Information photo)

The National Broadband Project moved closer to reality yesterday following the signing of a US$37.6 million loan agreement between Guyana and China and it should be completed by mid-2020.

The project, Finance Minister Winston Jordan said, aims to address existing gaps within the e-government network by improving the delivery of services to citizens in the areas of health, education, security and business and government administration.

Jordan and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun signed the loan agreement during a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, where it was disclosed that the loan is repayable over 20 years, with a five-year grace period, at an interest rate of 2%…..

