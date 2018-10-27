E-governance broadband project gets US$37.6M injection from China

The National Broadband Project moved closer to reality yesterday following the signing of a US$37.6 million loan agreement between Guyana and China and it should be completed by mid-2020.

The project, Finance Minister Winston Jordan said, aims to address existing gaps within the e-government network by improving the delivery of services to citizens in the areas of health, education, security and business and government administration.

Jordan and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun signed the loan agreement during a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, where it was disclosed that the loan is repayable over 20 years, with a five-year grace period, at an interest rate of 2%…..