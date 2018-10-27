Guyana News

Four charged with killing Mon Repos handyman

By Staff Writer
Christopher Swamy

Four men were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with murdering Mon Repos handyman Christopher Swamy.

Jesse Knights, 32, Osafo Douglas, 19, Vikash Persaud, 23, and Fareed Haniff, 19, are alleged to have murdered Swamy in the course or furtherance of a robbery on October 21st at Mon Repos Pasture, on the East Coast of Demerara. Knights was charged separately with the murder, while a joint charge was read to the other three men.

They were not required to plea to the indictable charge, which was read to them by Magistrate Zamina Ali-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. However, the men did all tell the court that they were brutalised by the police to sign confession statements…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Tower Suites co-owner held in Jamaica for drug trafficking

Kennard upbraids mayor over handling of motion against Town Clerk

By

E-governance broadband project gets US$37.6M injection from China

By

Comments

Trending