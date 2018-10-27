Guyana News

Kennard upbraids mayor over handling of motion against Town Clerk

By
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green testifying before the Commission of Inquiry into the operations of the city administration yesterday. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green was yesterday upbraided by retired judge Cecil Kennard over her handling of a key no-confidence motion earlier this year against embattled Town Clerk Royston King.

The atmosphere at the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the operations of the city administration turned testy yesterday with the Chairman Kennard, demanding that the Mayor  “shut up and listen” as well as take her “rude…attitude to City Hall.”

Summoned to respond to five issues raised over the last few weeks of hearings, Chase-Green appeared at the Critchlow Labour College with a written response and legal representatives Lyndon Amsterdam and Latoya Roberts…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Tower Suites co-owner held in Jamaica for drug trafficking

E-governance broadband project gets US$37.6M injection from China

By

Demerara Bank’s profit jumps to over $2B, up 28%

Comments

Trending