Peter stands by performance for Constituency 5 as challengers emerge

Seeking re-election as the representative of Constituency 5 on Georgetown’s City Council, Deputy Mayor Akeem Peter says his first priority if voted back in would be completing the handover of sections still to be served by the city council so that they could be developed.

The area covers Sophia/Liliendaal North & South, Pattensen/Turkeyen North & South, and Turkeyen Central and Sophia/Pattensen Central.

When residents of the constituency go to their polling stations for the November 12th polls, they will have to choose between Peter, of APNU, 21-year-old legal clerk Vashti Harris, of the AFC, and community activist James Hermanstein, an independent candidate, who are all contesting to be the area’s constituency’s representative. They are competing under the First-Past-the-Post component of the elections…..