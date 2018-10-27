PPP candidate appeals dismissal of suit to void nominators of AFC candidates

An appeal has been filed to challenge the ruling of Justice Navindra Singh who earlier this week dismissed an action filed by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate Shafraz Beekham to void the listing of 50 names, including his, as official nominators of rival Alliance For Change (AFC) candidates in the Whim/Bloomfield, Corentyne area.

In the appeal, filed by his attorney Anil Nandlall, Beekham is arguing, among other things, that the judge erred and misdirected himself in law by predicating his decision on a police report which consisted “inadmissible evidence, incredible assertions and unsolicited conclusions” as opposed to being guided by relevant legal principles and sworn affidavit evidence of the over 50 persons which were before the Court.

In a fixed date application, Beekham, of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, had said that he and 49 others were “misled/ deceived” by an AFC representative into signing as a “nominator/supporter” on the AFC’s lists of candidates…..