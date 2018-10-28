Guyana News

City hotel guard critical after being shot in robbery attempt

By Staff Writer

A security guard is now hospitalised in a critical condition after being shot by two armed men who attempted to rob the Regency Suites Hotel on Friday night, according to the police.

In a press release issued last evening, police said the armed security guard was on duty at the Hadfield Street, Georgetown hotel when he was shot in the abdomen by the would-be robbers around 10.45pm.

The suspects, however, fled the scene after the injured guard discharged a round at them. The guard, who is currently warded at a private hospital, was not named.

The release said investigations are in progress.

