Cops kill suspected bandit at Zeelugt

Police shot and killed an accused bandit yesterday morning following a confrontation in front of his Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo home.

Dead is 19-year-old Noel “Kevin” Kissoon, of 808 Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, who police say was wearing a ring that was stolen during an attack on a Zeelugt couple less than 12 hours before he met his demise.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement, Kissoon, who was armed with a handgun, pounced on the couple just around 7 pm while they were on their verandah…..