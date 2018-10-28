Guyana News

Cops kill suspected bandit at Zeelugt

-was wearing ring stolen in previous night’s robbery

By Staff Writer
The recovered phones and jewellery that were stolen during an attack on a Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo couple on Friday evening. Also in photo is the handgun allegedly brandished by Noel “Kevin” Kissoon during a fatal confrontation with police outside of his home yesterday morning.

Police shot and killed an accused bandit yesterday morning following a confrontation in front of his Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo home.

Dead is 19-year-old Noel “Kevin” Kissoon, of 808 Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, who police say was wearing a ring that was stolen during an attack on a Zeelugt couple less than 12 hours before he met his demise.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement, Kissoon, who was armed with a handgun, pounced on the couple just around 7 pm while they were on their verandah…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

HDM Labs took six months to fulfill two-week ‘emergency’ drugs contract, audit office finds

UN office working with GECOM Chair on electoral aid –rep

PPP, AFC trade blame for bridge tolls in bid to woo Berbice voters

By

Comments

Trending