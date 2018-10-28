GTT blames sabotage for disruption to 12,000 customers

Over 12,000 Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) customers experienced a disruption in service on Friday night after a cable providing service along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway was severed.

“Investigations revealed that a direct act of external sabotage in the vicinity of Long Creek resulted in the cable providing service along the southern link (Linden, Kwakwani, Ituni, Soesdyke Highway, Mahdia) to be severed,” the company said in press release last night.

“Few have the motive or resources to perform this heinous act,” the company added, before vowing to ensure that a thorough investigation will be done.

Following the incident, GTT said its team worked assiduously throughout the night until 6 am yesterday to restore service to the over 12,000 customers who were affected.

“GTT does not take lightly this type of interruption,” it said before announcing that a reward is being offered to anyone with the pertinent information that will bring the perpetrator to justice.

Anyone with information can contact the GTT Vandalism Hotline on 0908 or 226-2764.