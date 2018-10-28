Home invaders beat, rob Corentyne cattle farmer, wife

Two armed bandits on Friday evening pounced on a Number 65 Village, Corentyne cattle farmer and robbed him of a large quantity of cash, jewellery, a shotgun and live cartridges.

During the attack, the bandits assaulted the man, Thirbenny Ramnauth, 66, and his wife, Chandrawattie Ramnauth, 62, at their Section B, Number 65 Village home.

In the attack, which occurred around 6.30 pm on Friday, the bandits relieved the couple of $300,000, US$2,575, a large quantity of jewellery, an iPhone valued $100,000, two Samsung cellphones valued $40,000, three bottles of whisky, valued $30,000, a 12-gauge shotgun and 25 live 12-gauge cartridges…..