PPP, AFC trade blame for bridge tolls in bid to woo Berbice voters

By
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo addressing the meeting

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) on Friday both accused each other of orchestrating the toll hikes announced for the Berbice Bridge as they continued their campaigns to mobilise support in the county ahead of the upcoming local government polls.

At a local government meeting in New Amsterdam PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo told a small gathering that if the increases in the tolls are enforced, his party would immediately reverse them after regaining the government.

“If they proceed to implement with the compliance of the government, we will reverse it as soon as the PPP takes office,” Jagdeo said of the huge hikes that were recently announced by the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated…..

