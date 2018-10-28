Punishing cops with pay cuts hurts fight against corruption  -Slowe

As the newly installed Police Service Commission (PSC) works to ensure that the correct procedures are followed in disciplinary matters, Chairman Paul Slowe says that cutting a rank’s wages as a form of punishment should be abolished if the force is to successfully stamp out corruption.

“In these hard guava season[s], it is my view that taking away a man’s money when he is found guilty is not the right thing… I don’t think you can at the same time take away a man’s pay and say you want to stamp out corruption,” the retired Assistant Commissioner told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview. He added that he has taken note of the haste with which this form of punishment was being handed down over the years…..