Punishing cops with pay cuts hurts fight against corruption  -Slowe

By Staff Writer
Paul Slowe

As the newly installed Police Service Commission (PSC) works to ensure that the correct procedures are followed in disciplinary matters, Chairman Paul Slowe says that cutting a rank’s wages as a form of punishment should be abolished if the force is to successfully stamp out corruption.

“In these hard guava season[s], it is my view that taking away a man’s money when he is found guilty is not the right thing… I don’t think you can at the same time take away a man’s pay and say you want to stamp out corruption,” the retired Assistant Commissioner told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview. He added that he has taken note of the haste with which this form of punishment was being handed down over the years…..

