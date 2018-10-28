QC student, 17, stabbed at bus park

A 17-year-old Queen’s College student was stabbed on Thursday evening at the Stabroek Bus Park and he has since been released from hospital.

Renee Daniels, a student in the Upper Sixth Form, was going home on Thursday evening when he was attacked by several assailants, who stabbed him about the body and emptied his pockets.

“They relieved him of everything they considered valuable… just run his pockets you know,” Daniels’ mother, who identified herself as Ms Chester, told this newspaper.

She further explained that her son was taken to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital by a public-spirited citizen.

“He was left there and they called to tell me that my son was stabbed,” she related before noting that after two days of treatment at the A&E and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), her son was discharged yesterday. He was also asked to return in four days for a checkup.

Members of the Guyana Police Force have also visited Daniels twice as they continue to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Chester was thanking God that her child survived. “God is good and he is in charge,” she noted.