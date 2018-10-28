Guyana News

SOCU was investigating ‘Big Head’ for money laundering

-after multi-million dollar investments

By Staff Writer
Shervington Lovell

Hotelier Shervington Lovell’s ability to source funding for ventures valued hundreds of millions of dollars over a short period of time raised red flags here and eventually prompted the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to launch a money laundering probe, sources say.

Lovell, called ‘Big Head’ was arrested along with a Surinamese and a Venezuelan on Thursday morning soon after arriving at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica. The authorities held them on drug trafficking charges and according to law enforcement officials here, efforts are being made to have Lovell extradited to the United States…..

