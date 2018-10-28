Teacher gives notice after assault by parent

A teacher attached to Insti-tute of Business Education (IBE), located at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara, says he is leaving the profession after he was attacked by an angry parent yesterday morning.

Jamain Hatton yesterday announced his decision to quit the teaching profession after eight years on his personal Facebook page, where he also detailed the events that led to the attack.

Hatton told Sunday Stabroek that the attack occurred close to 9 am, while he was making his way to the school, where he teaches science on a part time basis…..