Teachers deal includes 100 duty-free vehicle concessions per year, 20 new UG scholarships

One hundred duty-free vehicle concessions for certain senior teachers and 20 new scholarships to study Science and Technical Education at the University of Guyana are among the few concrete non-salary benefits that the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) was able to secure in the agreement signed with the Ministry of Education (MoE) last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after three years of contentious negotiations that saw nine days of strike action, the GTU and ministry agreed to pay teachers tiered increases over the period January 2016 to December 2018.

Teachers who in 2015 were earning below $100,000 will get a 12% increase on their salaries for 2016, while those who earned $100,000 and above will receive an 8% increase. Specific reference is made of the fact that the percentage already paid for 2016 shall form a part of the payment to be received…..