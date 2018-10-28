UN office working with GECOM Chair on electoral aid –rep

The United Nations Resident Representative here, Mikiko Tanaka, says she is working with Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman James Patterson to provide electoral aid, which had been requested for local government elections.
Tanaka’s statement to Sunday Stabroek came in the wake of concerns that there had been a standoff between Patterson and the UN office over the aid. It also came following a statement last week by GECOM Commissioner Desmond Trotman that the UN office had violated established protocols in relation to the electoral aid…..
