Chinese businesses briefed on labour laws

By Staff Writer
Chinese business owners in attendance at the sensitisation seminar. (DPI photo)

A number of Chinese business owners were yesterday briefed on Guyana’s labour laws, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI). 

DPI said that the seminar focused on the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act, Leave with Pay Act, Minimum Wage Order and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

The rise of Chinese businesses – particularly in the trading sector – has seen complaints being raised by some employees of poor working conditions…..

