Errant contractors could be debarred up to five years

-PPC finalising regulations

By Staff Writer
Chairperson of the Public Procurement Commission Carol Corbin making her remarks on October 15 at the opening of the Stakeholder Engagement on Draft Debarment and Suspension Regulations

After years of delays in the crafting of regulations, errant contractors could soon face debarment of up to five years as the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) gears up for implementation.

If a contractor or supplier has a history of unsatisfactory performance of one or more contracts or subcontracts then they are liable for debarment, the Draft Regulations on Suspension and Debarment from Participation in Public Procurement states.

Debarment shall be for a minimum of one year and not for more than five years, according to the draft.

The PPC has embarked on a series of stakeholder meetings on the proposed regulations. The draft stemmed from a series of consultations  and has been published on the PPC website for feedback…..

