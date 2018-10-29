Fraud trial against former ministry engineer set for January start

A January date has been set for the commencement of the trial against former Ministry of Agriculture engineer Hanniel Madramootoo and his brother Phillip Madramootoo, who were charged with defrauding the Government of Guyana.

It is alleged that the duo, between October 28th, 2010 and April 25th, 2012, conspired with the engineer’s wife, Felecia De Souza-Madramootoo, Nizam Ramkissoon and General Manager of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (NGMC), Nizam Hassan, to commit the offence by continuously approving payments which were made to Constantine Engineering and Construction Services Limited for works that were “incompetently and incorrectly” done with inferior materials to rehabilitate the NGMC building at Robb and Alexander streets, Bourda, fully knowing that such works should not have been approved for payments.

During Friday’s court hearing before senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, the matter was adjourned until November 9th, when statements are expected to be served. January 8th is when the trial is expected to commence.