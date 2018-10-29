Guyana News

Gov’t lauded by Salvation Army for role in fighting drug addiction

By Staff Writer
Patrons at the fund-raising event (DPI photo)

The Government was on Saturday applauded for its contributions in the fight against drug addiction and abuse, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Delivering remarks at the seventh annual gala fund-raising event of The Salvation Army (TSA) Men’s Social Centre, Divisional Commander of TSA Guyana Major Matignol Saint-Lot expressed his gratitude to the government as it was through it, the drug treatment programme “was made possible.”

“A special thanks to the government of Guyana who has been helping this special programme of the Salvation Army which in turn has been helping men who have been caught up in drug addiction,” he stated, according to DPI…..

