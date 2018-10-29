Hughes says working to meet deadline for liberalising telecoms

Public Telecommunications Minister Catherine Hughes has assured that she is working around the clock to ensure that the end-of-year deadline for the liberalisation of the telecoms sector is met.

“I am working as hard as possible. It’s taking all my time. It’s my biggest priority right now,” she said on Friday when asked if she is still on track to meet the deadline. Moments before speaking to reporters, Hughes witnessed the signing of a US$37.6M loan agreement between Guyana and China for the rollout of the National Broadband Project which will be completed by mid 2020.

It was while speaking to reporters at the commissioning of the roundabout at the Kitty seawall in June that Hughes announced the date she was working towards…..